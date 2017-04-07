Knoxville man wanted for armed robbery arrested in Kentucky

Darrell Sizemore (source: Knox County, Ky., Detention Center)

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in Knox County, Tennessee, was arrested in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

Darrell Sizemore, 59, was arrested on local charges of outstanding bench warrants and public intoxication. The Barbourville, Ky., Police Department was led to his location at a discount store by an anonymous tip.

Sizemore was wanted in connection with a robbery at the Kenjo on Oak Ridge Highway on April 3. Police say he and another man robbed the store with a handgun and took off with an unknown amount of cash.

Previous story: 2 men on the run after Knox County armed robbery

