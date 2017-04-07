Knoxville family wants answers, justice from November deadly hit and run

Related Coverage Suspect identified after man dies from North Knox County hit-and-run pedestrian crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville family is waiting for the answer to one question – who hit and killed their father? Ronnie White was walking along Norris Freeway in November when he was hit. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says White was hit by a silver four-door car during the middle of the day, and the car didn’t stop.

Investigators at the time said they had been able to identify a suspect with the public’s help, but almost five months later, the name still hasn’t been released.

“Why? Why did it happen? Why didn’t they stop,” asked Megan White.

The sisters visit a small memorial at their father’s crash site every other week. It’s not a place that gives much comfort, but the cross is a reminder.

“His life mattered and if people see this cross, it gets the point. He was a dad, he was a spouse, and he was a grandfather,” said Candice White.

The White family says they’ve been wrestling with grief for five months now, while at the same time remembering and replaying the hours after they learned Ronnie White was hit by a car on his way to apply for jobs.

“I wasn’t able to hear his voice ever again. He never came to, we never got to say goodbye,” added Candice White.

His daughters say he spent days in the ICU before he passed.

“Whoever did it, they still get to go home to their family. If we want to see our dad, we have to go to the graveyard,” said Megan White.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen the smallest thing that November afternoon to speak to investigators.

“We’re going to get justice. We’re going to get this person arrested, behind bars and served. We won’t stop until then,” said Candice White.

While they wait for answers, the sisters want to remind everyone to always tell our family we love them. “If you love someone, don’t hesitate to tell them. Don’t.”

The sheriff’s office said Friday a suspect has been named, but that’s all they could say. The District Attorney’s Office hasn’t responded to questions about the suspect, along with charges and circumstances in the case.