Kentucky man reported missing by family

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing man.

Allen “Pork Chop” Cornett,38, was reported missing by family on Wednesday. He was last seen leaving his Cumberland home around 2:45 p.m. He was driving a 2015 black Honda motorcycle and going in an unknown direction.

He is described to be a white male, around 5-feet-8-inches, weighs 220 pounds, and has short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Kentucky Wildcat T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, an Alabama sweatshirt, black shorts and brown sandals.

If anyone has any information, contact 606-573-3131.