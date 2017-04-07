Ijams Crag rock climbing site in Knoxville to reopen Saturday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The popular Ijams Crag outdoor rock climbing area will reopen to the public on Saturday after having been closed since last fall due to insurance issues.

Under a temporary agreement with Ijams, the city of Knoxville has agreed to take over operation and management of the Crag while Ijams works out a long term plan. The Crag was closed due to difficulty in obtaining liability insurance.

The Ijams Crag is located just off the Burnett Ridge Trail in the Ross Marble section of Ijams, with climbing opportunities for beginners and experienced climbers.

“I know it has been frustrating for local climbers to have the Crag out of commission, so I’m very happy we’re able to reopen it in time for some beautiful spring weather,” said Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker. “I’m grateful to the City of Knoxville for working with us to provide a short-term solution while we work toward a permanent management plan. Many local climbers devoted time and effort to building and maintaining the Crag, and we want it to be available for public use.”

All climbers will have to sign a liability release on site.