Hamblen County teen charged for influencing witness

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A Hamblen County teen was charged after influencing a witness, according to investigators.

Brady Sands Anderson, 19, faces charges for coercion of a witness.

The report says Anderson tried to get a witness to give a false testimony for an official court proceeding.

The suspect talked to the witness by phone while he was at the Hamblen County Jail. Anderson told the witness that he would withhold money until she gave a false testimony for a April 6th court hearing.

Investigators say the suspect talk to the witness again on the day of the hearing. Anderson told her that he would give her $300 and take her shopping for clothes, if she gave a false testimony for a April 10th hearing.