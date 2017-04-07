Greene County couple charged for trying to sell baby in court for preliminary hearing

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Greene County couple accused of trying to sell their baby after posting an ad on Craigslist were in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Deanna Greer, 37, and John Cain, 26, are charged with child abuse, aggravated child neglect and other offenses. Investigators said Greer and Cain tried to sell their five-month-old for $3,000 Greene County.

The couple who tried to sell their baby on Craigslist appearing in a Greene County Court. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/3Tz8GrMiHE — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 7, 2017

Elizabethton Police Department said they received information that someone was trying to sell a baby on craigslist. Special agents with the TBI and FBI were called in to assist in the investigation and to answer the ad.

Later that day, the undercover agents were met by Cain and Greer, following through with the agreement they made over the phone. Instead of getting their money, the parents were taken to jail, and their child was taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

