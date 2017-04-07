Former Knox County school custodian sentenced to 6 years for soliciting minors

Related Coverage Former Knox County schools custodian convicted of soliciting explicit photos from underage girls

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former Knox County Schools custodian was sentenced Friday to six years in jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of soliciting minors for sexual conduct.

Duston Dotson was arrested on June 15, 2016, for solicitation of a minor to engage in certain sexual conduct. Police said he requested a 13-year-old girl send a nude photo of herself and made other lewd and sexual references. During an interview with police, Dotson admitted to requesting the same types of photos from other girls.

After Dotson was arrested, another girl’s grandmother called police to say her granddaughter and another girl had received similar requests for nude photos from Dotson. Those girls were 11 and 12 years old. While this investigation was going on, Dotson had bonded out of jail. He was indicted and arrested again on June 22.

All of the victims attended the same church where Dotson was assisting with vacation bible school. He pleaded guilty to all three charges on September 23. Judge Steve Sword sentenced Dotson to serve six years, of which one year must be served in split confinement and the remaining five years will be served on probation. He will also have to register with the sex offender registry when he is released.

Dotson had worked at Inskip Elementary as a custodian since July 21, 2015. He was fired shortly after his first arrest and banned from any Knox County school property.