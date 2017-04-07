Former field representative for senator arrested for identity theft

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former Knoxville field representative for Senator Lamar Alexander was arrested Thursday.

Johnathan Griswald faces charges for identity theft.

Investigators say the suspect stole someone’s Home Federal Bank debit card and made withdrawals.

The suspect used the victim’s PIN number and took money from an ATM at the bank’s location at 5538 Kingston Pike, according to the report. He was seen on the ATM’s surveillance video.

According to the investigation, the victim loss $6,000.

Sen. Alexander’s Chief of Staff David Cleary stated:

“Senator Alexander was disappointed to hear of Jonathan’s arrest and has accepted his resignation. Based on the information we have today, the charges have nothing to do with his official duties.”