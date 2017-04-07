Employee chases down East Knoxville dollar store robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police arrested a man accused of robbing an East Knoxville dollar store Friday afternoon after an employee chased him from the store.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Joshua Davis, 19, entered a Family Dollar store around 2:43 p.m., pointed a handgun at employees and ordered them to the ground. He then took money from a safe and cash register.

As Davis opened the door to leave, he dropped his handgun. One of the workers believed it didn’t sound like an actual firearm when it hit the floor and chased the suspect from the store for several blocks. The suspect pointed the gun at the worker at one point and threatened to shoot, but did not.

Knoxville police located the employee and suspect in an alley near Martin Luther King Jr. and Dewey Roberts Street. The officer pursued Davis and ordered him to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Davis was carrying a black back with cash from the robbery as well as a BB gun that was nearly identical to an actual firearm.