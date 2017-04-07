East Tennessee communities to host Relay For Life

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Communities across East Tennessee are raising money to support cancer research and patients.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life event raises money for the charity by reaching out to the community.

There will be several fundraising events across the region. Many teams raise money before the event and online.

During the event, teams continue to raise money by selling food and organizing games and other activities.

The event honors patients, survivors and those who have passed away with its luminaria ceremony and survivors lap.