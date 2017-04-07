Christian Coleman cruises in 100m at Tennessee Relays

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Christian Coleman is one of the fastest men in America. And he’s right here on Rocky Top.

Coleman, an Olympian who won two NCAA Indoor Champions earlier this year, cruised to a 100M title at the 50th annual Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track.

The junior from Atlanta finished in a time of 10.02 seconds, the fastest mark in the NCAA this season. Coleman’s personal best in the event is 9.95.

“I guess it makes a really nice statement,” Coleman said. “It’s a confidence booster for me, you never know how you’re opener will go, and it went pretty well. So I’m excited about the rest of the season.

Coleman will be back on the track Sunday, competing in the 4x100m relay (2:10 p.m. ET) and the 4x400m relay (3:30 p.m. ET).

After the Tennessee Relays wrap up Sunday, the Vols turn to the Virginia Challenge, beginning April 21 in Charlottesville, Va.