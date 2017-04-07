3rd person dies Knox County 4-car crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A third person has died after a four-car crash in East Knox County.

Chris Tueriff, 69, died at University of Tennessee Medical Center on March 31. The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash. Charges were pending against Tueriff, but were dropped after he died.

According to a report, Tueriff lost control of his vehicle on March 14, crashing into the median and landing into the westbound lanes of Interstate 40. The sheriff’s office said Tueriff’s car landed on a Honda Accord, driven by Brian Hannon, 24.

The Toyota came to a rest in the middle lane and was hit by a Dodge Ram 1500. A Mazda B2300 crashed into the Toyota when it was unable to stop.

Angela Jorgenson, 54, died at the scene of the crash. Hannon and Tueriff were airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center. Hannon died on March 16.

PHOTOS: I-40 at Midway Road crash

