Tiger Forest debuts at Zoo Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is unveiling its newest habitat for endangered species. WATE 6 On Your Side got an inside look at the Tiger Forest.

When you pass through the temple in the Asian Trek, you’ll encounter some of the rarest animals in the world.

“We’re bringing features that you might only see in Southeast Asia right here to Knoxville,” said Lisa New, CEO and President of Zoo Knoxville.

The Tiger Forest is a multi-acre habitat and breeding facility for critically-endangered Malayan tigers and white-naped cranes. Only about 400 Malayan tigers exist in the world today, with about 50 living in zoos. Three call Zoo Knoxville home.

New adds, “Where they came from before is an era of zoo’s gone by if you will. Very small, dank dark dens and very limited space.”

The $10 million big cat exhibit is double, if not triple the size of their previous home. Zoo officials say there are climbing poles, trees and toys.

“There’s underwater pools and you can watch the tigers swim underwater,” said New. “We’ve designed things in the habitat that help tigers be tigers.”

Arya is a 3-year-old female tiger. She will be debuting at the zoo’s tiger forest habitat this month. Eventually animal keepers hope she will mate with one of their 7-year-old male tigers, brothers Bashir and Tanvir.

“We’re really excited to anticipate baby tigers, maybe sometime next year,” said New.

Visitors can see food demonstrations several times each day and get a better understanding of how the tigers behave. But just like in the wild, the zoo’s three tigers will live alone and rotate through the Tiger Forest.

On Friday, mayors Tim Burchett and Madeline Rogero will be on hand for the ribbon cutting to the new Tiger Forest habitat. It will officially open to the public at 10:30 a.m..