KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The show must go on, according to the old saying. Wednesday night’s severe storms in Knoxville weren’t enough to keep country musician Steve Moakler from performing.

Moakler’s PR firm shared video of fans using their cell phones to provide light for a special acoustic set. Moakler was getting ready to play a show at The Concourse at the International when the storms hit, knocking out the power.

Moakler plans to reschedule his Knoxville concert for sometime in the near future.