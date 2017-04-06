Tennova to offer mammogram special for Mother’s Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennova Healthcare will be offering a special to women for Mother’s Day.

Tennova wants more women to understand the importance of being screened for breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. It is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the state.

“Mammograms save lives,” said Janine Mingie, director of the Tennova Breast Centers at North Knoxville Medical Center and Turkey Creek Medical Center. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.

Seven locations will be offering the “Mother’s Day Mammogram Special.” Moms, daughters, sisters and female friends can go to any location between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

May 9: Jefferson Memorial Hospital , 110 Hospital Drive, Jefferson City

, 110 Hospital Drive, Jefferson City May 10: Lakeway Regional Hospital , 726 McFarland Street, Morristown

, 726 McFarland Street, Morristown May 10: Physicians Regional Medical Center , 900 East Oak Hill Avenue, Knoxville

, 900 East Oak Hill Avenue, Knoxville May 11: Newport Medical Center , 435 Second Street, Newport

, 435 Second Street, Newport May 11: Turkey Creek Medical Center , 10820 Parkside Drive, Knoxville

, 10820 Parkside Drive, Knoxville May 12: LaFollette Medical Center , 923 East Central Avenue, LaFollette

, 923 East Central Avenue, LaFollette May 12: North Knoxville Medical Center, 7565 Dannaher Drive, Powell

“The bottom line is, nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early,” Mingie added. “And the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms starting at the age of 40, and to have regular clinical breast exams by a doctor or nurse.”

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 865-545-7771. To schedule an appointment at Lakeway Regional Hospital, call 423-522-6320.