Tennessee families call on federal government to stop using ‘dangerous’ guardrail system

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Families whose loved ones were killed in crashes in Tennessee linked to a specific type of guardrail system issued a statement Thursday night calling on the president and other federal leaders to rescind a letter declaring them fit for use.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said last month the same type of guardrail that killed Hannah Eimers, 17, was involved in at least two other crashes across the state, bringing the number of deaths related to the X-Lite guardrail system to four.

The families issued a statement saying at least seven families in three states had been “victimized” by the X-Lite guardrails. The statement says TDOT Commissioner John Schroer sent a letter Wednesday to the Federal Highway Administration about the poor performance of the X-Lite system and detailed its dangers.

TDOT said they pulled that type of end terminal from their list of approved equipment just six days before Hannah Eimers died because there were concerns about its performance. There are approximately 1,000 X-Lite guardrail end terminals installed across Tennessee.

The families are asking Presdent Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Acting Executive Director of the FWHA Gloria Shepherd to take action.

Each of our families has experienced the loss of a loved one due to the dangerous Lindsay X-Lite Guardrail System penetrating the passenger compartment of our loved one’s vehicle and causing devastating injuries. At least seven families in three states have been victimized by the Lindsay Corporation and the negligence and indifference of additional parties. Yesterday, Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner, John Schroer, in a letter to inform the Federal Highway Administration of the extraordinary poor performance of the Lindsay X-Lite System detailed in depth its dangers. The suspicions of our families were confirmed that this dangerous Lindsay X-Lite unit failed our loved ones and killed them. In light of this letter and the confirmation that the Lindsay X-Lite has killed at least seven people in three states we are calling on President of The United States Donald Trump, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, and Acting Executive Director of FHWA Gloria Shephard to immediately rescind the Lindsay Corporation’s letter CC-120 dated 9/09/2011. Signed, Stephen and Melissa Eimers of Tennessee (Parents of Hannah Eimers, born September 11, 1999; died November 1, 2016)

John Beuttel of North Carolina (Father of Lauren Beuttel, born August 11,1994; died June 29,2016)

Ladeana Gambill of North Carolina (Mother of Lauren Beuttel)

Malcom Byrd of Michigan (Son of Wilbert Byrd, born March 29, 1947; died July 2, 2016)