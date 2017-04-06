Smokies firefly viewing dates to be announced this month

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will announce later this month the dates for the firefly shuttle this season.

Parking passes will be distributed by a lottery. A parking pass is required to access the Sugarlands Visitor Center and take the firefly shuttle to the Elkmont viewing area.

During the lottery, you must choose whether to apply for a regular or large vehicle parking pass and you can choose two dates – a preferred choice and an alternate.

The dates will be announced on April 25 and the lottery opens on April 28 at noon. The lottery closes on May 1 at 8 p.m. and all applicants will be notified on May 10 whether they were selected.