Smokies firefly viewing dates to be announced this month

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(Photo: Radim Schreiber via Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will announce later this month the dates for the firefly shuttle this season.

Parking passes will be distributed by a lottery. A parking pass is required to access the Sugarlands Visitor Center and take the firefly shuttle to the Elkmont viewing area.

During the lottery, you must choose whether to apply for a regular or large vehicle parking pass and you can choose two dates – a preferred choice and an alternate.

The dates will be announced on April 25 and the lottery opens on April 28 at noon. The lottery closes on May 1 at 8 p.m. and all applicants will be notified on May 10 whether they were selected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s