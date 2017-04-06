Roane County school board cancels high school consolidation plan

Related Coverage Roane County Schools asks for public input on school consolidation plan

KINGSTON (WATE) – The Roane County Board of Education has voted to shelve plans to consolidate all five high schools into one “mega school.”

The board voted seven to three to cancel the plan.

More than 100 parents and students attended Thursday night’s school board meeting to discuss the plan. The director of schools shared the results of a recent survey in which more than 60 percent of those who took part said having just one school would inadequately address the educational needs of Roane County students.

The top two concerns were distance and the number of students. While a location for the proposed school had not been determined, the board of education used the central office as a neutral spot to determined estimated travel time and found the longest bus route would be one hour and 10 minutes.

In February, the school board approved a motion to consolidate Harriman, Oliver Springs, Roane County, Rockwood and Midway high schools into one school. The new school would have housed approximately 2,200 students.