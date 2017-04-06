NWS confirms at least 1 tornado in Middle Tennessee Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one tornado touched down in Tennessee severe storms Wednesday evening.

Officials with the National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down in Warren County, just southeast McMinnville near Irving College. The tornado reached up to 90 miles per hour. Its exact path wasn’t immediately known.

Survey teams confirmed the tornado Thursday afternoon after spending the day looking at damage in both Warren and Bedford counties. In Warren County, some outdoor buildings were destroyed, roofs were damaged, and debris was strewn through the area of Irving College. Trees were also downed on some roads.

McMinnville was also hit pretty hard with at least two homes destroyed. In Bedford County, Shelbyville appeared to take the brunt of the storms with at least one large barn destroyed in the high winds and images of debris scattered through some areas.

In Knoxville, People had to be evacuated from a Knoxville non-profit housing facility after its roof was damaged in Wednesday night’s severe storm. The damage was reported at Positively Living at 1501 E. 5th Avenue at the intersection with Winona Street. There are no reports of injuries, but 27 people were displaced.

Related: Roof damage reported at Knoxville non-profit housing facility after storms

Severe weather on April 5, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: E. Barnes) Shelbyville barn (Photo: WKRN) Shelbyville barn (Photo: WKRN) Cowan (Courtesy: Harli Nunley) Shelbyville (Courtesy: Josh Lynch) Shelbyville (Courtesy: April Walker) Lafayette (Courtesy: Pamela Kinney) Cottontown (Courtesy: iReport2) Cottontown (Courtesy: iReport2) White House (Courtesy: Brittany Musick) Shelbyville (Courtesy: Carmen Bucka) Tullahoma (Courtesy: iReport2) Manchester (Courtesy: Leigh Parks) Fairfield (Courtesy: iReport2) Fairfield (Courtesy: iReport2) Coffee County (Courtesy: iReport2) Lynchburg (Courtesy: iReport2) Watertown (Courtesy: Levi Stutts) Watertown (Courtesy: Steven Denson) Fayetteville (Courtes: iReport2) Tullahoma (Courtesy: Terri Flores) Tullahoma (Courtesy: Terri Flores) South Carthage (Courtesy: iReport2) Fairview (Courtesy: Leslie Staley) Winchester (Courtesy: Rachel Pierce) Watertown (Courtesy: Tiffany Milliken) Shelbyville (Courtesy: Susan Hernandez) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Ben Lomand Connect) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Ben Lomand Connect) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Ben Lomand Connect) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Ben Lomand Connect) Smith County (Courtesy: Hope Scurlock Bogle) Dry Creek Road near Irving College in Warren County (Photo: WKRN) McMinnville (Courtesy: Clarence Bennett) Tullahoma (Courtesy: Coffee County Severe WX) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Natalie Green) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Natalie Green) Warren County (Courtesy: Elisha Boles) Warren County (Courtesy: Elisha Boles) Tree damages truck on Hwy 109 in Lebanon (Courtesy: Lori Tomlinson) Hampshire Pike in Columbia (Courtesy: Whitney Patterson) Irving College, Warren County (Courtesy: Brittany McCluskey) McMinnville (Photo: WKRN) McMinnville (Photo: WKRN)