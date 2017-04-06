North Knoxville to receive new mural

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville will have a new mural soon.
Artist Victor Ving is painting a mural on the side of North Knoxville’s Nothing Too Fancy Print Shop at1134 N. Broadway.
The mural will look similar to a vintage postcard, saying: “Greetings from Knoxville.”
Ving travels across the country with photographer Lisa Beggs to create interactive murals. The artists hope to create a mural in all 50 states.
The duo hope the murals will create pride among residents and become a popular attraction for tourists.