North Knoxville to receive new mural

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville will have a new mural soon.

Artist Victor Ving is painting a mural on the side of North Knoxville’s Nothing Too Fancy Print Shop at1134 N. Broadway.

The mural will look similar to a vintage postcard, saying: “Greetings from Knoxville.”

Ving travels across the country with photographer Lisa Beggs to create interactive murals. The artists hope to create a mural in all 50 states.

The duo hope the murals will create pride among residents and become a popular attraction for tourists.

💛Coming Soon 🐣#greetingsfromknoxville #tennessee #greetingstour #mural #knoxville #wip

A post shared by Greetings Tour (@greetingstour) on

Progress on the mural by @greetingstour has us even more excited than we ever expected.

A post shared by Nothing Too Fancy Print Shop (@nothingtoofancyprintshop) on

