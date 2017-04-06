New 5K benefits Knoxville Ladies of Charity

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lace up your running shoes!

The Knoxville Whirlpool Whirlinds running club is hosting their inaugural Knoxville L.E.A.P. 5K and kid’s mile. The race is May 6 on Neyland Drive in downtown Knoxville. The kid’s mile will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the 5k will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The race proceeds will benefit the Knoxville Ladies of Charity and their community emergency assistance programs. Organizers say the race is a family friendly event and runners and walkers are welcome. Click here to register.