Memphis Zoo welcomes baby hippo

MEMPHIS (WATE) – The Memphis Zoo received a new addition in March, a baby hippo!

The baby was born on March 23 and weighed 76-pounds! She will receive a name after the zoo holds a naming contest. The contest will run from April 6 to April 13.

“This is one of our most significant births in a long, long time,” said Matt Thompson, Director of Animal Programs. “It’s also incredibly special – as Binti and her baby are carrying on our legacy of hippos in their brand-new home, Zambezi River Hippo Camp.”

This is the second baby for Binti and Uzazi. Binti, 19, is a female who was born at the Denver Zoo. Before being placed in Memphis, she was at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

“Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, Curator of West Zone. “The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti’s nose or back.”

The zoo says only 79 hippos are on exhibit in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The species is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red list as “vulnerable.”

