Knoxville group concerned about Supreme Court’s ‘nuclear option’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A group of Knoxville voters took their concerns to Tennessee Senators about President Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The non-partisan group is called Indivisible East Tennessee. On Wednesday morning, they shared worries and thoughts with the offices of Senator Bob Corker and Senator Lamar Alexander. Members said they worry the balance of power in the constitution is at stake and oppose the “nuclear option.”

On Thursday, the Senate voted to “go nuclear” and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, and future court picks. The move could change the Senate and court for generations.

The change is dubbed “the nuclear option” because it will make it easier for the majority to confirm its Supreme Court nominees in the future. Then-majority Democrats made a similar move in 2013 for lower court judges and executive branch nominees.

“The biggest concern right now is that our Senators transform the way our Senate is operating. That they take a stand against the “nuclear option,” said Indivisible East Tennessee member Susan Sneed Wednesday.

Sneed said she thought there was plenty of time to find another nominee that either side could support. The group said Constituent Service Coordinators took notes during their meeting and should be sending concerns to Senator Alexander and Senator Corker.