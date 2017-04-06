Gun left in Morgan County school bathroom by SRO

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morgan County Director of Schools confirmed a school resource officer left his gun belt and gun unattended in a school bathroom.

Morgan County Director of Schools Ronnie Wilson said the incident happened a few days ago. He said a student saw the gun, notified the office and by the time someone from the office went to the bathroom, the officer had already retrieved the gun belt.

Wilson said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the situation and is being disciplined. He said the officer is well respected, he believes everyone reacted to the situation appropriately and there was no threat.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s