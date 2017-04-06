Gun left in Morgan County school bathroom by SRO

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morgan County Director of Schools confirmed a school resource officer left his gun belt and gun unattended in a school bathroom.

Morgan County Director of Schools Ronnie Wilson said the incident happened a few days ago. He said a student saw the gun, notified the office and by the time someone from the office went to the bathroom, the officer had already retrieved the gun belt.

Wilson said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the situation and is being disciplined. He said the officer is well respected, he believes everyone reacted to the situation appropriately and there was no threat.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.