Florida fugitive arrested in East Tennessee

Eric McNeil (TBI)

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough County, Florida.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Eric McNeil, 22, on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim age 12-16. On Wednesday, McNeil was taken into custody on Wampler Lane in Cleveland, Tennessee, by Special Agents with the TBI.

McNeil was booked into the Bradley County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice. He will be extradited to Florida.

 

 

