Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dies at 90

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif (WATE) – Comedian Don Rickles, best known for his insults, has died. He was 90.

ABC news learned Thursday from his representative that the comic and actor died from kidney failure. Rickles was a frequent guest on the Tonight Show staring Johnny Carson and the Late Show with David Letterman.

In 1968, Rickles released a live comedy album, Hello, Dummy!, which reached #54 on The Billboard 200 album chart. In 1972 he launched the Don Rickles Show on ABC.

Rickles also made guest appearances on The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Munsters, The Addams Family, Gilligan’s Island, Get Smart, The Andy Griffith Show and I Dream of Jeannie. Recently, he was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in Pixar’s Toy Story.

