Crews work to clean up severe storm damage in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Pouring rain, high winds, and even some small hail knocked out the power to thousands of residents in East Knoxville on Wendesday night.

The storms moved through fairly quickly but packed a big punch, leaving behind downed power lines, uprooted trees, and debris.

“It’s pretty extensive through the neighborhood,” John Cockerille said.

Homeowners and crews spent Thursday cleaning up the damage left behind.

“It was scary,” James Womble said. “I could hear it coming and it blew my tree down. I haven’t had any power since 7 o’clock last night. It was very scary and I was going to have this tree cut down a couple weeks ago and I wish I had now.”

Several trees even fell on homes with people inside.

“We were in the back of the house and I had my window open and I went back to close the window and I couldn’t see anything,” an East Knoxville homeowner said. “And when I came to look around here, I heard a noise and the tree then fell in.”

John Cockerille has lived in the area for years and said this is one of the worst storms he has seen.

“We’ve had a few winds comparable but I don’t remember this much damage,” Cockerille said. “I know the big hail storm took down a lot of trees but this is the worst I’ve seen since then.”

Almost 24 hours later, and some homeowners are still left without power. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, crews were out on North Elmwood Street working to repair down powerlines and put in a new power pole.

“It’s a mess,” Cockerille said.

Storm damage in East Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Melissa Perry Bair) (Photo: Melissa Perry Bair) (Photo: Shana Evans) (Photo: Debra Felicia/Facebook) (Photo: Kate Dunham) (Photo: Cherichelle/Instagram)