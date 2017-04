GREENEVILLE (WATE) – During storms that hit East Tennessee Wednesday night, a car crashed into a tree.

The Greeneville Police Department says the driver of a 2005 Ford Taurus was driving southbound on East McKee Street.

The report says the tree was either falling or had already fallen across the roadway. The car crashed into the tree, making the hood of the vehicle become wedged underneath a limb.

A power pole was broken after the tree fell.

No injuries were reported.