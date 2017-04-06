Bowling fundraiser helps East Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of East Tennessee’s largest annual fundraiser is bringing together more than 900 community members to support the charity.

The organization pairs children facing adversity with adult volunteers in order to develop positive relationships. However, Big Brothers Big Sisters depends on donations to conduct background checks on volunteers to ensure child safety.

The charity served 800 children in 2017 and this year, Big Brothers of East Tennessee says they are trying to reach their goal of serving 1,000 children.

Bowl For Kids Sake takes place and several different bowling alleys across East Tennessee. Teams can register online and set a team fundraising goal:

6-8 p.m. April 19, Oak Ridge Bowling Center

11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Crest Bowling Lanes

5-9 p.m. April 28, Strike and Spare Western Bowling Alley

12-4 p.m. April 29, Strike and Spare Western Bowling Alley

For more information on Big Brothers of East Tennessee, visit their website.