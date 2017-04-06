Appeals court upholds judge’s ruling in Gatlinburg rape case

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals has denied Gatlinburg Detective Rodney Burns’ request that it overturn a judge’s ruling in the Ooltewah High School rape case.

Burns investigated the case of a student who was allegedly assaulted by basketball teammates in December 2015. Earlier this year, Burns filed an interlocutory appeal asking the higher court to reverse a judge’s decision allowing prosecutor Neal Pinkston to continue prosecuting the case.

Previous story: Gatlinburg detective charged with perjury wants prosecutor removed

Burns claimed Pinkston’s involvement was a conflict of interest because he had filed a defamation lawsuit against Pinkston. The appeals court’s decision means Pinkston will continue prosecuting the case.

He faces two counts of aggravated perjury in connection with his February 2016 testimony in the case. His attorney, Brian Delius, didn’t respond to a request for comment.