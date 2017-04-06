1 person injured after Knoxville tanker truck fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: KFD)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews are responding to a tanker truck fire in Knoxville.

The fire was reported on Knott Road at Middlebrook Pike. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fire is now contained and Middlebrook Pike is back open. Knott Road is closed.

This is a breaking news story.

Knoxville tanker truck fire

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s