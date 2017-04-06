1 person injured after Knoxville tanker truck fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews are responding to a tanker truck fire in Knoxville.
The fire was reported on Knott Road at Middlebrook Pike. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The fire is now contained and Middlebrook Pike is back open. Knott Road is closed.
This is a breaking news story.
Knoxville tanker truck fire
Knoxville tanker truck fire x
