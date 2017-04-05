Woman’s body found in Hawkins County sewage pond

ROGERSVILLE (WATE) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in a septic tank overflow pond.

Deputies were called to 200 Meadowview Road around 4 p.m. Residents first thought someone had thrown a dummy into the sewage pond, but called police anyway. The woman was wearing what looked like a tank top, hoodie and blue jeans. She was not wearing any shoes or carrying any identification, but officers say she had a tattoo on her stomach.

It appeared she had been in the pond for two or three days. Her body has been sent to Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy. Anyone who may be able to identify the woman is asked to call (423) 272-74848 or (423) 272-6514.