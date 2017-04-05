Woman arrested after meth found in Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A woman was arrested after drugs were found in Hamblen County Monday.

The report says Tammy Thore was driving a gray Nissan Versa on Shelby Williams Lane left of the center line. When stopped, Thore and the passenger, Melissa Feltz, became nervous, according to the deputy.

The deputy found a glass pipe and bag containing a white substance, believed to be methamphetamine. The passenger pulled out another bag of the white substance and threw it on the ground. The report says Feltz admitted the drugs were hers.

She was arrested and faces charges for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. Feltz is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Thore was cited for driving left of the center line.