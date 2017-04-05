Tennessee eager to host 50th annual running of the Tennessee Relays

Vols set to host the 50th annual Tennessee Relays

Knoxville (WATE) – Through the years, it’s been called the Dogwoods Relays and the Sea Ray Relays, among others. By any name, this weekend a special milestone as the University of Tennessee prepares to host the 50th annual Tennessee Relays.

This year’s meet involves 16 teams, including Tennessee, and features eight programs ranked within the USTFCCCA Top 25. It is the first meet hosted by Tennessee since the facility underwent extensive renovations.

Christian Coleman, the 2017 NCAA Indoor Champion in both the 60m and 200m, will run in three events: the 100m on Friday (3:40 p.m.), and the 4x100m (2:10 p.m.) and 4x400m (3:30 p.m.) on Saturday.

A full list of the events, and the Tennessee athletes competing in them, can be seen here.

