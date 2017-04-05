TDOT to honor fallen workers, unveil new safety campaign

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will honor its fallen workers and unveil a new safety campaign in Carthage Wednesday morning.

Three TDOT employees were killed in the line of duty in 2016, all three of which were hit by passing motorists.

J.R. Rogers’ name will be unveiled on TDOT’s memorial monument at the Smith County welcome center.

Rogers died after he was hit on Christmas Eve on Interstate 40 near Hermitage while helping a family change a flat tire.

In addition to honoring Rogers, TDOT will unveil a new public awareness and safety campaign aimed at saving lives on Tennessee’s roads.

