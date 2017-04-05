Roof damage reported at Knoxville non-profit housing facility after storms

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – People had to be evacuated from a Knoxville non-profit housing facility after its roof was damaged in Wednesday night’s severe storm.

The damage was reported at Positively Living at 1501 E. 5th Avenue at the intersection with Winona Street. There are no reports of injuries, but people had to be evacuated from the building.

Positively Living is a non-profit agency that provides housing and support for people who are homeless, mentally ill, suffering from addiction and/or living with HIV/AIDS.

The storm led to a number of downed trees and power outages throughout the area. The Knoxville Police Department reports multiple trees and power lines down near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and several road closures.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Refresh this page for updates.

