National Walking Day advocates for heart health

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The American Heart Association is wanting you to move on National Walking Day.

The day brings awareness to how movement can help keep your heart healthy.

Walking can reduce the risk of getting a stroke or coronary heart disease. It can improve blood pressure, blood sugar and lower the risk of obesity. Also, it can reduce the risk of osteoporosis, breast cancer, colon cancer and non-insulin dependent (type 2) diabetes, according to the American Heart Association.

There are many ways to get your body moving: gardening, walking, taking the stairs, play a sport or work out at the gym.

