Knoxville police arrest man for incident exposure at McKay’s Books

(Photo: Knox County Sheriff)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested for incident exposure after visiting a Knoxville bookstore Monday.

A mother says she saw David Allen-Drew walking down an aisle at McKay’s around 5:30 p.m. The suspect was wearing all black and was exposing himself to young girls, according to the report.

A child says the suspect approached her with his pants unzipped and his genitals exposed. The child walked away and told her sister.

Another mother says the suspect tried to approach her daughter before she moved her daughter out of the way.

Law enforcement found the suspect in one of the aisles and told him to zip up his pants before arresting him.

 

