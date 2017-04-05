Knox County gang member flees courthouse during sentencing hearing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County district attorney’s office said police are looking for a career criminal that fled the courthouse during his sentencing hearing.

Roshaun Dinal Colbert, 36, was convicted of evading arrest, reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with evidence. The district attorney’s office said he fled the Knox County courthouse during jury deliberations and did not return for the verdict.

“This brazen career criminal has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous,” said district attorney Charme Allen.

Once apprehended, Colbert faces a minimum sentence of twelve years in prison. He was convicted of evading arrest, reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with evidence.

After Colbert didn’t return, a warrant was issued for Colbert’s arrest. He has six prior felony convictions including attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and four prior convictions for aggravated assault. The district attorney’s office said he has also been identified as a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang.

Colbert was arrested, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s office while officers were investigating a stabbing at 2724 E. Magnolia on August 3, 2014. The District attorney’s office said Lt. Brian Bush approached a parked vehicle with Colbert in the driver’s seat.

When Colbert rolled down the window, the district attorney’s office said Lt. Bush smelled marijuana and saw several baggies in his lap, one of which contained marijuana. They said Colbert then suddenly turned the wheels of the car toward Lt. Bush and accelerated quickly, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The district attorney’s office said Colbert sped away, but he lost control of his vehicle, crashed and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Colbert is asked to contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.