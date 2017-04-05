Jackson, Reed and Schlitz inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Country Music Association announced its 2017 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz will join 130 other hall of famers.

“Each of this year’s inductees are well versed performers and songwriters and have helped define Country Music and popular culture,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer.

Jackson will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category, Reed into the “Veterans Era Artist” category and Schlitz into the “Songwriter” category.

The induction ceremony will be held later this year.