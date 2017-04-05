Giraffe’s birth at Memphis Zoo caught on tape

MEMPHIS, TENN (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Zoo has a new giraffe. Onlookers and Zoo Keepers watched the birth.

The video shows the actual birth. The calf was born hooves and head first Monday around noon.

It eventually dropped to the ground while onlookers gasped.

“I didn’t know they hit the ground that way. We were all like ‘oooh.’ The city people like ‘oooh, is he going to move?’ But he did. It was fun seeing how God works,” said Stacey Helms who filmed the event.

The giraffe mother nudged the calf to move and take its first wobbly steps. The giraffe that gave birth is a first-time mother and so

Memphis Zoo spokesperson says the zoo will not comment until the calf has its first neonatal appointment, scheduled for Monday.

