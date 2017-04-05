Department of Revenue to offer free tax workshops

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Revenue is hosting free tax workshops across the state in May.

The workshops will go over business-related taxes, including: business tax, sales, and the use of tax and collection procedures.

There will be tax specialists to give basic information that is needed for registration and tax requirements.

Chattanooga, May 11

1301 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 203

8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Johnson City, May 11

204 High Point Drive

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Knoxville, May 17

7175 Strawberry Plains Pike

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Memphis, May 4

555 Beale Street

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nashville, May 17

500 Deaderick Street

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.