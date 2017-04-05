Critical violations at Blount County adult home spanned years

MARVYILLE (WATE) – An adult mental health supported living facility in Maryville was suspended in March, but state inspection records from the Tennessee Department of Mental show issues at the facility spanned years without corrective action.

State regulators stopped Whispering Pines, located at 2738 East Broadway Avenue from accepting new residents after an inspection on January 27 that showed 71 deficiencies cited at the facility. On March 13, six people who were staying at the home were moved to another location by Catholic Charities and Benevolent Client Services. Neither organization is involved with Whispering Pines.

Bed Bugs

Whispering Pines had multiple issues with bed bugs that spanned over at least three years.

On August 25, 2014, the facility was cited for note reporting a bed bug infestation. The inspector notes that three residents were removed from their bedrooms because of the infestation and were found sleeping on couches.

A similar issue was recorded in an inspection on March 3, 2016. The surveyor said Whispering Pines did not report an outbreak of bed bugs.On November 30, 2016, the facility had bed bugs and lice.

On November 30, 2016, inspectors noted bed bugs and lice at the facility. Staff were also shaving residents heads to control lice, according to the report.

Volunteers with no supervision from staff

On an investigation on November 30, 2016, two volunteers were left at Whispering Pines without the supervision of a staff member. Volunteers are required by the state to be under the supervision of staff members. The two volunteers also had no personnel records.

In an inspection three months later on February 10, 2017, the facility had the same issue. The surveyors no volunteers were working with no direct-care staff on site on February 10, 2017 and February 13, 2017.

In a return visit on February 21, 2017, the inspector notes that the facility had “repeatedly left residents under supervision of volunteers ever after several discussions and meetings with the owner” and “all service recipients living in the facility were subject to being neglected by facility owner and staff due to failure to provide adequate supervision, meals and living environment.”

The inspector also noted at staff and volunteers reported they were not trained and there had been on evidence of training found at any visit in 2017.

Facility in disrepair

On virtually every inspection by the Tennessee Department of Health there were critical issues with Whispering Pines’ facility. Some of the issues spanned multiple inspections with no change.

On November 21, 2014, the inspector says the flooring at the top of the stairs was “very unstable and could cause a fall.” Railing at the same set of stairs was also listed as unstable.

On June 21, 2015, the inspector said there was a week where the air condition was not working properly. The inspector writes that the “home was not at all comfortable.”

In an inspection on March 3, 2016, flooring in the kitchen, dining areas and hallways had several places where the flooring was ripped or pulled up and not repaired. There were also several holes or rips in the flooring, which created tripping hazards at the time of the inspection.

On that same visit, the inspector notes a window in the front living area was broken and have been covered with plastic and “the front of the facility had the appearance that it was hit by something very large – possibly a vehicle. The front wall had siding that had holes in it was and was partially detached and touching the ground at the time of the inspection.”

The door knob to the main entrance was loose and the inspector noted a large hole through the door that was covered with tape. They also note that the outdoor facility had trash and junk piled in and around outdoor seating space.

Also, a urinal was not working in the men’s bedroom and the women’s bedroom did not have a working light and the door was propped open, leaving anyone who used it exposed to the hallway.

On November 30, 2016, the inspector notes the ceiling near the front door was leaking. On February 21, 2017, staff did not report loss of water for a “significant time period” at the facility.

Not following safety standards

Certain standards, such as monthly testing of fire alarms are required by the state. However, Whispering Pines seemed to have deficiencies and even times when staff admitted to lying on documentation of testing emergency equipment.

On March 12, 2014, testing of a fire alarm system was not completed. In another inspection on March 18, 2016, the staff member admitted she never completed any of the testings for emergency exit lights, fire safety drills or smoke detection devices, yet she signed documentation saying the test were completed. She said she believed the test had been done but admitted she was not aware what constitute a 70-minute test of the emergency lights.

On that visit, the inspector noted that the fire extinguisher was not easily accessible because a dining table was placed directly in front of it against a wall.

On a survey on March 3, 2016, the inspector writes that staff were unable to operate the facility’s alarm system and perform a fire drill. The surveyor returned to teh facility on March 17, 2016 to observe the fire drill and staff members were still unsure about how to compelte the fire drill.

Staff had to call someone for instructions and were unable to set off the alarm without the assistance of the surveyor. During the drill, the inspection notes that a resident did not evacuate and the facility’s pet dog was left inside the house.