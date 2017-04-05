1 dead in West Knox County crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead after a crash Wednesday evening in West Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:18 p.m., a white Nissan Frontier pulled out in front of an Auto Zone delivery truck while trying to either cross over or turn left onto Byington Solway Road at Oak Ridge Highway. The driver of the delivery van, who was going westbound, said he couldn’t avoid a collision and clipped the back end of the Frontier, causing it to spin around and hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the Frontier was pronounced dead on the scene. The delivery truck driver was wearing a seat belt, but it’s not clear if the driver of the Frontier was. The victim’s name has not yet been released.