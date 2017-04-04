Worries grow with uncertainty of Obamacare in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A dire headline on CNN Tuesday morning called Knoxville the first place Obamacare could die. A plan to repeal and replace it is in the works, but East Tennessee is running out of time.

Humana is currently the only insurer on the exchange in the area and it says it will leave at the start of 2018. If that happens, 16 counties in the Knoxville region will be without an option to buy a subsidized insurance policy, which is about 40,000 Tennesseans.

Previous story: Insurer Humana bails on ACA exchange business for 2018

Some experts believe Knoxville will not be the only region across the country with zero options in 2018.

“I might lose insurance in January or I could’ve lost insurance two weeks ago. I have it today, so that’s good,” said Brandy Slaybaugh.

Slaybaugh’s family of three relies on the Affordable Care Act.

“I have no other options. I cannot buy private insurance,” she said.

The Slaybaughs, along with 40,000 other people in Knoxville on the exchange, are in a waiting game until January 1, 2018, when Humana leaves the market.

“If that were to happen to us again, I don’t know what we’d do,” she said.

Questions continue to pop up as many wait to see what happens in Washington D.C. and in Nashville.

“Unfortunately we’re in a holding game right now, similar to what it was before Obamacare was passed several years ago. We’re in a situation where people have to go out on the private insurance market trying to get insurance for themselves,” said Craig Griffith, WATE 6 On Your Side Health Care Analyst.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says as of Tuesday, they have not secured any replacement yet for Humana.

“The parameters of what the ACA is going to cover, how they’re going to cover it, how much they’re going to pay, how they’re going to maintain the risks that insurance companies are exposed to is critical to their decisions,” said Griffith.

Insurers are set to turn in coverage and premium rates to the state by July 1.

“So we’ll have a clearer picture then about who will be offering what,” added Griffith.

Many wonder what could happen if lawmakers don’t find a long-term option.

“That is the big question,” said Griffith.

“I think panic is wasted when we can do work,” added Slaybaugh.

In the meantime, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker introduced legislation where if you live in a county with no insurance option, you can use your subsidies to purchase a plan outside the exchange.

Related: Tennessee senators introduce bill to ‘rescue Americans’ from Affordable Care Act

Sen. Alexander’s office said Tuesday he plans to talk with other senators about this rescue plan and try to build bipartisan support for it.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says the bill would be helpful for Tennesseans and they’re in favor of any legislation improving choices and providing access. They add it’s unacceptable for Tennesseans to have a subsidy but not be able to purchase insurance on the exchange.