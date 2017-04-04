Seat belts on Tennessee school buses bill passes major hurdle

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A bill that requires seat belts on school buses passes a vote by the full transportation committee in the Tennessee legislature.

Representative Eddie Smith said the vote passed 9-7 in the Transportation committee. Smith says the bill heads to the full education committee next week.

The bill would require any bus ordered or purchased on or after July 1, 2019, for transportation of school children, to have National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) approved restraints.

Ther are a total of 9,112 buses in Tennessee, 6,362 of which are owned by school districts, according to the Department of Education’s 2015-2016 annual report. Twenty-one percent of buses have a restraint system, according to the report.

A bus with a restraint system is expected to cost $110,000 on average, according to the Comptroller of the Treasury. That is about $10,000 more than a bus without a restraint system.

Additionally, according to data from the Department of Safety, each bus will lose about 12 seats when a restraint system is added so school systems will have to buy an additional 86 buses per year.

The total increase to local school districts is estimated to cost a total of $12.9 million per year.

Based on historical data from the Department of Education, approximately 600 buses are retired each year. At that rate, Tennessee would not outfit their entire fleet with seat belts until July 2034.

Lawmakers said they cannot retrofit a bus with a seatbelt system because based on independent research and information from the Department of Safety, buses that were not originally designed to contain a restraint system will be re-certified as being safe from the manufacturer, therefore such buses will likely not be approved by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The issue of seat belts on school buses has been debated across the country. Two deadly bus crashes have prompted calls for equipping buses with seat belts in Tennessee.

In November, a bus crashed into a tree in Chattanooga killing six students. In December 2014, a crash involving two Knox County buses claimed the lives of two students and a teacher’s aide.

However, some experts question whether seat belts on school buses are the answer to better school bus safety. A former state training coordinator for the Tennessee Association Rescue Squad said he thinks seatbelts may make it difficult to rescue students from bus fires.

In January, a bus in Alcoa caught fire. All 29 students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, managed to get off the bus just moments before the bus went up in flames.

California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Texas have existing variations of a seat belt law for school buses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 17 states, including Washington, have introduced legislation regarding seat belts on school buses in the 2017 sessions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approximately 23.5 million children use school buses to get to and from school and school-related activities. On average, six school-age children die each year in school bus crashes as passengers.

Jane Terry of the National Safety Council said the organization supports the push for school bus safety restraints.

“It’s really the safest way for occupants to ride and it comes down to the bottom line of seat belts save lives and we’ve known this for years,” Terry said in an interview. “There’s no reason, especially when people are looking at purchasing new buses, why they shouldn’t try to get ones with this type of common sense safety equipment on board.”

Terry said from the time a child is born they are placed in a car seat and are taught to buckle up in a car, but for some reason a school bus is treated differently.

