Rallies planned on anniversary of MLK’s killing in Memphis

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago will be on a much more massive scale than last summer. King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Activists claiming an imbalance in economic and social equality plan rallies across the United States on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Black Lives Matter and the Fight for $15 movement have scheduled rallies in Memphis, Tennessee – where King was shot while standing on a hotel balcony on April 4, 1968. Rallies also are expected in Florida, California, Illinois and Michigan.

The Fight for $15 group wants a higher minimum wage for low-pay workers, including fast food employees and home and child care workers. The Black Lives Matter movement developed after the deaths of unarmed black men during confrontations with white police officers and has waged protests throughout the country.

King had come to Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike.

