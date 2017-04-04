Prosecutor: No charges in Vonore 19-month-old’s swimming pool death

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

VONORE (WATE) – Prosecutors say they have decided not to file charges against a Monroe County babysitter after a 19-month-old child was found dead in an outdoor swimming pool last year.

District Attorney Stephen Crump says his office investigated the case and determined there was not enough evidence to support the theory that a crime was committed.

TBI said the incident happened the morning of October 7 at the home of Leland’s Ward’s babysitter. They said at the time the child went out of the home unnoticed and when the babysitter realized Leland was missing, she searched and found him in the pool.

Previous story: Vonore 19-month-old drowns in swimming pool

 

