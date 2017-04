KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At least one person was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in North Knoxville.

The accident was reported around 8 p.m. on Broadway at Wells Avenue, near the K-Brew coffee shop. Few details are available about the incident, but a WATE 6 On Your Side news crew saw one person being transported from the scene.

