Maryland pimp pleads guilty to sex trafficking after Knox County undercover investigation

BALTIMORE, Md. (WATE) – A Maryland who was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jason David Young, 33, of New Carrolton, Maryland, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearms and to enticing and coercing women to travel across state lines to engage in prostitution.

According to plea agreement from September 2013 to October 2015, Young used physical, mental and emotional abuse and threats to cause women to engage in commercial sex acts for financial benefit. In January 2015, the Department of Justice says Young drove two women to Tennessee to engage in commercial sex acts.

The Department of Justice says Young rented hotel rooms and several online advertisements were posted to recruit customers. Both women were arrested for prostitution following an undercover operation executed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

In Court, Young admitted that if the court accepts his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Young’s sentencing for June 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

